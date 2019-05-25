Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Instagram photo: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are presently enjoying their time in Phuket and the actors' latest photographs on Instagram is giving out a vibe of best husband goals. Kabir Singh actor has been spotted ample of times spending time with his family and this happy click is merley an addition.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Instagram photo: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the much-loved couples of the tinsel town. The much-in-love couple who is presently enjoying their vacations in Phuket are making sure to collect every bit of special memories from their vacation trip. Shahid Kapoor who is an avid social media user is also sharing his happiness with his fans on social media. On May 25, 2019 also, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph on Instagram where he can be seen happily posing with his beautiful wife Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor looks handsome as usual looks handsome and Mira Rajput like always look gorgeous in her denim wear.

This also an addition to a set of the perfect clicks and completely a visual treat for all Shahid fans on Saturday. Till now, this photograph has received 7,58,618 likes. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments. The movie is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is based on Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

These are not the only photographs that have won hearts on the Internet. There are several photos which have always been loved by Shahid fans.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. The trailer of the movie was released recently. The movie revolves around a brilliant young surgeon who falls into a path of self-destruction after his love is forced to marry another man.

Shahid Kapoor had received various accolades such as Best Male Debut for Ishq Vishk, Best Actor for Haider, and Critics Award for Best Actor for Udta Punjab. He has received three more Best Actor nominations at the ceremony for Jab We Met, Kaminey and Udta Punjab.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App