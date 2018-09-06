Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor on Wednesday night were blessed with a baby boy after Mira Rajput was rushed to hospital as the couple was expecting their second child. B-town's most adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor has a two-year-old daughter who they have named Misha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday night and welcomed the newest member to the Kapoor family. According to reports, Mira Rajput Kapoor was rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening as she was suffering from her labour pain. Shahid Kapoor accompanied her and was there for the entire time untill the good news came.

Wishes started pouring in on social media the moment this news hit the internet. This is Shahid and Mira’s second child. The couple in August 2016 gave birth to their first child when they had welcomed cute little baby girl. One of the most adorable b-town couples had named their first child Misha. The name is the combination of both Mira and Shahid’s name.

Earlier in an interview, Shahid had revealed that he had fallen in love with his Mira during the time when she got pregnant for the first time. The duo had an arranged marriage in a private ceremony which had taken place in Gurugram in 2015.

Earlier in the evening, after Mira Rajput Kapoor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital, Mira’s mother and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter were spotted visiting the hospital. The Kapoor family had been waiting for the good news to come on since Wednesday evening.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor have already treated their fans by posting their adorable, cute and lovable photos on their social media pages. The couple has never hesitated in expressing their love in public and has been complementing each other by sharing photos and through words of thoughts, sending couples goals to millions of people other there.

Here’s how people on Twitter are congratulating the adorable couple who have been blessed with a baby boy

25th February Shahid

7th July anniversary

26th August Misha

5th September baby boy

7th September Mira

These dates are so special for @shahidkapoor and the family 💘😍😍 — Nimra❤Shahid💡BGMC💡21st Sep 2018 (@shanatic_nimra1) September 5, 2018

Shahid and Mira blessed with a baby boy !!! Misha got a cute little brother. I'm so happy for them. Bless their family. ❤️ — S r u 🍃• (@Sruthi_tweetx) September 5, 2018

#MiraRajput @shahidkapoor name of baby ????? Shahid + Mira – Misa =Sham — S Odisha (@shravani_sub) September 5, 2018

