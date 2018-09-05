Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor second child LIVE updates: One of the cutest B-town couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor is expecting their child soon after Mira Rajput Kapoor was hospitalised. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor, mother Supriya Pathak and all other family members are expecting that the good news will come soon.
Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput Kapoor was rushed to a hospital after she was going through her labour pain. Shahid Kapoor was accompanying his wife Mira all along that time. Previously, both Shahid and Mira were clicked multiple times together during their several dinner dates, spending the quality time together.
Shahid and Mira exchanged their wedding vows on July 7, 2015 in Gurugram. The couple gave birth to their first child on August 26, 2016. One of the most adorable B-town couples, Shahid and Mira Kapoor gave birth to a cute little baby girl in 2016, who was named Misha. The name is a combination of Mira’s Mi and Shahid’s Sha. After they named their baby girl Misha, the received a lot of applause from the industry for keeping such a cute name.
After getting to know that Shahid and Mira Kapoor have welcomed a new member, baby boy, in the Kapoor family, wishes from fans, B-town and well-wishers have already started pouring in. Meanwhile, #MiraRajput and #MiraKapoor have emerged as the top trends on Twitter.
Sharing insights about his life in an old interview, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that it was during Mira’s first pregnancy when he had fallen in love with her. The couple had an arranged marriage.
Live Blog
While the couple named their first child as Misha, which was a combination of first two and three letters of Mira and Shahid's name. Fans are excited about what the adorable couple would name their second baby, who have been blessed with a baby boy.
Wishes for Shahid and Mira Kapoor continue to pour in after the adorable couple was blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday night.
#MiraRajput and Shahid Kapoor blessed with a baby boy.— Nidhi Mahajan (@NidhiMahajn) September 5, 2018
Me: They named their girl Misha. 'Mi' for Mira, 'Sha' for Shahid.@RahulSanpui: Toh iss baar kya 'Shami' rakhenge?
It's a Boy for Shahid and Mira! Congratulations ❤️@shahidkapoor #MiraRajputKapoor #Bollywood #BabyBoy #ShahidKapoor #MiraRajput pic.twitter.com/NF0qz55jTP— Kinjal Shah (@CutyWithBrains) September 5, 2018
So far no family member of the Kapoor family has given any statement on this good news. However, the entire family must be in a joyful mood and celebrating the occasion.
Mira Kapoor was earlier rushed to a hospital after she suffered labour pain. The entire Kapoor family was waiting for the good news to come anytime soon. Well, they did not have to wait for too long and finally welcomed cute little baby boy to the family.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BnWjyeMHqcU/?hl=en&taken-by=missmalini
Yay! @shahidkapoor and @mira.kapoor welcome their second junior Kapoor after their baby girl, Misha! The couple was just blessed with a baby boy.👼 Congratulations you guys! Sending all our love and good vibes your way.💗 #Repost: @mira.kapoor📸 . . . . . #ShahidKapoor #MiraRajput #Actor #CelebCouple #babyboy #justborn #baby #goodvibes #bestwishes #MiraRajputKapoor #MishaKapoor #mommy #daddy
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoor Kapoor have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday night. This is Shahid and Mira's second child. One of the cutest B-town couple earlier gave birth to their daughter who was named Misha.