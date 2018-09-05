Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor second child LIVE updates: One of the cutest B-town couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor is expecting their child soon after Mira Rajput Kapoor was hospitalised. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapoor, mother Supriya Pathak and all other family members are expecting that the good news will come soon.

Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput Kapoor was rushed to a hospital after she was going through her labour pain. Shahid Kapoor was accompanying his wife Mira all along that time. Previously, both Shahid and Mira were clicked multiple times together during their several dinner dates, spending the quality time together.

Shahid and Mira exchanged their wedding vows on July 7, 2015 in Gurugram. The couple gave birth to their first child on August 26, 2016. One of the most adorable B-town couples, Shahid and Mira Kapoor gave birth to a cute little baby girl in 2016, who was named Misha. The name is a combination of Mira’s Mi and Shahid’s Sha. After they named their baby girl Misha, the received a lot of applause from the industry for keeping such a cute name.

After getting to know that Shahid and Mira Kapoor have welcomed a new member, baby boy, in the Kapoor family, wishes from fans, B-town and well-wishers have already started pouring in. Meanwhile, #MiraRajput and #MiraKapoor have emerged as the top trends on Twitter.

Sharing insights about his life in an old interview, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that it was during Mira’s first pregnancy when he had fallen in love with her. The couple had an arranged marriage.

Live Blog

