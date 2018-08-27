Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput ringed in the birthday of their adorable daughter Misha Kapoor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2018, i.e August 26. In the photos and videos doing rounds on social media, Misha can be seen looking like a little munchkin in her pink attire. Along with Shahid and Mira, Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak, Neelima Azeem, Sanah Kapoor were also spotted at the birthday celebration.

Inside photos and videos from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's birthday celebration

As the lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gear up to welcome their second child into their lives, they celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday in style on August 26 and opted for an intimate gathering instead of a starry affair. Ringing in the cutie’s 3rd birthday, Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, his mother Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapoor were also spotted at the celebration.

Dressed in a blue and pink striped floral top paired with pink shorts, the little munchkin paired her outfit with blue and pink floral shorts and pink band. In the photo, the buttercup can be seen cutely grinning at the one behind the camera making everyone’s hearts flutter. Just after Shahid shared the photo on his Instagram handle, the photo took over social media in no time.

Workwise, Shahid will be seen in the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

Check out other adorable photos of Misha Kapoor:

