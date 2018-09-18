Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback photograph where he can be seen sitting with his wife Mira Rajput. In the photograph, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera. This photograph has taken the Internet by storm as his fans simply can't get enough of this photo and their adorable chemistry.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently became the proud parents of two children and the social media was flooded with their photos and videos. Now, Shahid has taken the Internet by storm after sharing a throwback photo on his Instagram account on Monday. This photograph has been shared after the birth of Zain. In the photograph, Shahid-Mira can be seen sitting on the couch smiling for the camera. Mira looks beautiful in her salwar suit while Shahid Kapoor is as usual handsome.

The photograph has garnered around 8,62, 384 like within 17 hours as fans just can’t get enough of his photograph and their adorable chemistry.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor never misses an opportunity in expressing his love to his beloved wife Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha. He has several times shared photos of his family on the social media.

Take a look at some of the pictures from his Instagram account.

We are simply smitten by these adorable photographs and can’t take our eyes off them.

Shahid Kapoor is swinging high on his professional front. The actor, who was last seen in Padmaavat, will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite to Shraddha Kapoor.

The movie shoot has been done mostly in the remote areas of Garwhal Tehri district, Uttrakhand. Directed by Shree Narayan, the movie is based on the electricity theft in rural areas of India. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

In an interview to a leading daily, on being asked about his struggle from breaking the chocolate boy image, the 37-year-old actor added that he wanted to show versatility in his acting as director used to think he was more suitable for chocolate boy image. Now, after spending 15 years in the industry with a lot of hard work, then only he was being offered with such diverse roles. Also, he felt fortunate to get such diverse roles.

