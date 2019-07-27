Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Vogue Wedding cover photoshoot: Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are turning heads on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book 2019 this month. The duo are currently celebrating the mega success of Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Vogue Wedding cover photoshoot: As the popular saying goes, behind every successful man, there is a woman. In the case of Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor, it is his beautiful wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is his biggest confidante. Be it cheering for her husband before every release to helping him pick the right scripts, Mira has managed to build a fanbase for herself despite venturing into the Indian Film Industry.

While the couple enjoys the massive success of Shahid’s latest release Kabir Singh, they have treated their fans by featuring on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book 2019. In the photo shared by the official handle of Vogue, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look picture perfect as they pose for the camera.

While Shahid is looking dapper in a black kurta paired with a floral jacket, Mira is stealing hearts in a blue lehenga paired with floral bracelet and a gold necklace. For her hair and makeup, she has opted for a side brushed hair look and a smokey eye with nude lips.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s first-ever photoshoot:

Despite the new release, Kabir Singh has managed to maintain a stronghold at the box office and earned a total collection of Rs 274.36 crore. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and bankrolled by Cine 1 Studios and T Series, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Recently, reports were rife that Shahid Kapoor has hiked his fees after the success of Kabir Singh. Refuting the same, Shahid has told a news portal he is yet to sign a film to receive money. The only people making money are Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. He still has the same bank balance as he did before Kabir Singh.

