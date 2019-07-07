Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wedding anniversary: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. Its been four years since the couple is together, they have two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain making their family complete and happy.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have completed four years of togetherness today on 7th July. The adorable couple got married in an arranged marriage in Delhi in 2015 and together they leave no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans with their mushy photos.

In the age of love marriages, Shahid and Mira decided to go for an arranged one and it worked for them beautifully. According to sources, Shahid met Mira only once before marriage through his family and fell in love with her at once. There’s an age gap of 13 years between them but age is a just a number for two people in love. Its been four years since they are together and now they have two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain making their family complete.

Ever since they’ve got married, they have been the most romantic couple of the Bollywood industry. The couple never fails to disappoint their fans by keeping them up to date. From their cute selfies to adorable family pictures with daughter Misha and son Zain, you’ll find it all on their social media accounts. The couple is also seen posting pictures of themselves and their children on every festival or any special occasion making it memorable. Wishing the couple a very Happy Anniversary!

Here are the best 10 photos of the power couple–

On the work front, Actor Shahid Kapoor has more reasons to celebrate his anniversary after the grand success of his latest film Kabir Singh even after so many controversies. The movie has collected almost 218 crores within 15 days and is doing great at the box office. He has been praised for giving a blockbuster performance.

