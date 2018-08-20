Shahid Kapoor is all set to appear in the remake of 2017 Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. The movie courted a lot of controversies. Talking about his interest in taking up the big project, the actor said that it was a great opportunity for him.

Looks like Shahid Kapoor is in no mood to take rest after finishing ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ as he has already started prepping for his next big project based on the remake of the most controversial Telugu film of 2017 ‘Arjun Reddy’. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Due to the controversies, the movie performed good on Box Office and earned a lot of collection. The Hindi remake will feature Shahid as Arjun Reddy.

While speaking to a leading publication the actor revealed his reasons for taking the project.

While speaking to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor said that he was surprised when he saw the original film because it was unlike the kind of film one watches usually. It had been done so well and that’s why did it for the second time, he didn’t know, but he wanted to try. It was a great opportunity for him.

Not just it, he further added that he loved the emotional character played by Vijay. He added that he loved the emotional arc of the character, played by Vijay down south, and he (Vijay) had done a fantastic job on it. The director had done so real, raw and honest in his representation of that journey that he had drawn towards it.

Talking about the appearance of the character, Shahid said that at the moment, he was growing a beard. They had considered to start shooting this month but the director wanted my beard to grow more. They would start at the end of September.

Besides ‘Arjun Reddy’ Shahid will also be working with director Raja Krishna Menon in a new film, in which he is probably be playing a boxer. The actor said that there was a film with him (Menon). I couldn’t talk about the genre or which space it was into. They were looking at doing it next year.”

After this, all we can say is we can’t wait to watch the film. What about you?

