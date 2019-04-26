Shahid Kapoor on comparison with Vijay Deverakonda: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has broken his silence on comparison with Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy. In his latest interaction with media, Shahid said that Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are cousins and not the same person. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Kabir Singh will release on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor on comparison with Vijay Deverakonda: Ever since the teaser of Kabir Singh has released, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is garnering praises for effectively portraying an alcoholic and angry doctor. Since the film the remake of South Superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s hit film Arjun Reddy, comparisons between the two actors are bound to happen. As Shahid kickstarts the promotions of the film, he has shared insights about his character from the film.

In his latest interaction with a news portal, Shahid addressed the comparisons between Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh and said that Vijay Deverakonda delivered an impressive performance in the film. However, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh are cousins and not the same person. The makers of the film have tried to attempt something different by rooting the character in Delhi and Mumbai. This way, there is a considerable difference between the family and the upbringing of both the character. Despite the changes, they have tried to maintain the energy of the character.

He also revealed that it was difficult for him to internalise his anger during the shooting of the film because he is very different in real life. The hype around Kabir Singh has raised excitement for the film. When asked about the release date of the trailer, Shahid has revealed that it will be out in the second week of May. Directed by the same director, i.e Sandeep Reddy Vanga and bankrolled by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. The film is slated for a release on June 21, 2019, and will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya.

Reacting to the box office clash, Shahid said that nowadays even films that do get solo releases do not perform well because those are not good and it has been proved over this past year. He added that they have announced that they will be releasing the film on that date so now the decision rests on another film. He also wished them all the best.

