Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kabir Singh which will release this week—June 21, in a recent interview opened up about his character in the movie. Talking about his role in the movie and if it had any effect on him, the Kabir Singh actor revealed that he underwent a major mental and physical change in order to get into the skin of his character.

Shahid, who is playing the role of an alcoholic, drug addict, violent, impulsive and a self-destructive man in the movie, said that he had to change his mindset to that of an unhappy, crazy and self-destructive man from a happy and content family man to fir in the shoes of his character in the movie.

Shahid added that it was very difficult to go through some massive physical changes and it was difficult for him mentally as well as the character needed to be completely dark, unhappy and angry so he had to think about all those things.

The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and is an official Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga who previously directed the Telugu version as well.

The trailer of the movie created a lot of buzz on social media and the songs of the film such as Bekhayali, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Pehla Pyaar, among others were loved by fans. Kabir Singh also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta in supporting roles and the movie has been backed by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

