Kabir Singh: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is best known for his phenomenal acting skills and never leaves any stone unturned to prove himself on-screen. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that after completing Kabir Singh, he felt like he never wants to become this person in real life.

Kabir Singh: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry. Starting from playing Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met to Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, the actor leaves no stone unturned to astonish his fans with his versatile roles. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and will hit the theatres on June 21, 2019. The film has been making headlines since the inception of the shoot.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor will appear in an aggressive avatar. In the film, Shahid Kapoor has given his side in the story by showcasing many shades of people in the society in his character. In an interview, the actor revealed that it is very important to showcase the darker side of people. He revealed that some people are appreciating his character while some are taking out flaws but they should first watch the film and then draw any judgement regarding the film.

He also added upon saying that Kabir Singh in real is an actual phase in everyone’s life. When you decide to do something self-destructive and vulnerable while you lose something or someone close to your heart. He revealed that Kabir Singh is a cathartic journey of a man. Moreover, after doing the film, Shahid he expressed himself saying that he never wants to become such type of a person.

Recently reports reveal that the producers of the film first approached Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor but since the director was already in talks in Shahid Kapoor, he was finalised for the film. Moreover, Student of the year 2 actor Tara Sutaria was the first choice of the makers for the film but due to her busy schedule, she took an exit and Kiara Advani was taken for her role in the film.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a person who follows a self-destructive path after his partner decides to marry someone else.

