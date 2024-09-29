Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

The actor, known for his energetic dance moves, gave the media a glimpse into his personal connection with dance, especially influenced by his mother, Neelima Azeem, who is a classical dancer.

Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

Shahid Kapoor lit up the stage with his electrifying performance at IIFA 2024, leaving the audience in awe.

The actor, known for his energetic dance moves, gave the media a glimpse into his personal connection with dance, especially influenced by his mother, Neelima Azeem, who is a classical dancer.

Speaking fondly of his mother, Shahid said, “She’s actually a genius dancer. I’m not even 1% of what she is. So I’m just happy that I got some of her DNA in me. But yeah, I have grown up watching her dance and she is, you know, she’s very special.”

Shahid also recalled his first experience watching Michael Jackson in India adding that he “really enjoy live performances.”

MUST READ | Shahid Kapoor Talks Performances and Unity at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

“I remember my first live experience was when I was 15 years old and Michael Jackson had come to India. And we all went to Andheri Sports Complex and I remember walking home alone. So for me, it’s like living your dream, being in a stadium full of people where you’re the artist and you’re getting to do it. And I actually really enjoy live performances. I love the energy of the crowd. I feel it’s a very pure experience. There’s nobody between you and the people.”

The actor made the gala night even more special as Prabhu Deva joined him to dance to the song ‘Muqabla.’

During the grand award function, the duo grooved to the iconic song ‘Muqabla’ on stage, and the audience couldn’t take their eyes off them.
Shahid made a power-packed entry on a bike and was seen grooving to his hit tracks.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries–Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

ALSO READ: Regina Cassandra at IIFA 2024: Excitement and Reflections on Her Journey in Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

(With inputs from ANI)

iifa 2024 Neelima Azeem Shahid Kapoor

