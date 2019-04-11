Shahid Kapoor leaves no stone unturned when it comes to proving himself on the screens. Recently, the actor's upcoming film Kabir Singh's teaser created a buzz on social media as Shahid's alcoholic avatar stunned everyone on the Internet. The actor revealed that he smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day in order to understand the trauma of the character and to nail the looks perfectly.

The film is said to be a Hindi remake of superhit Tamil film Arjun Reddy. Reports suggested that Shahid will play the character of a college student for the second time after his debut movie Ishq Vishk. In the film, Shahid will also play the role of an angst-driven surgeon who unfortunately loses his love and then starts following a self-destructive path. Shahid Kapoor has left no stone unturned and has also gone through a physical transformation to play the character as well as to look perfect as a college student and an alcoholic person.

One portion of the film required the actor to shed off at least 40 Kgs to appear as a college student while the other part featured him in the role of a surgeon where he goes on a self-destruction path when his girlfriend, gets married to someone else. In order to understand the character better, he was also asked to smoke 20 cigarettes in a day to nail the perfect look and further get into the trauma that the character goes through in the film.

When Shahid was asked about the big struggles which he had to go through for Kabir Singh, he revealed that in order to feel the character from within he had to smoke up and when he had to return back to his home, he at least took two hours to shower in order get rid of smells and to freshen up to meet his kids. It has been a tough journey for the actor and with his hard work, he has again proved himself and as a result, the teaser of the film garnered a positive response from everyone. And now his fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

The drama film is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and Tseries. Further, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani in lead roles and will hit the silver screen on June 21, 2019.

