While promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh, recently Shahid Kapoor opened up about the kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut from his film Rangoon from 2017. The actor revealed that the worst part about the kissing scene was it was shooted in mud. While sometime back when Kangana was asked about the same question she replied that Shahid Kapoor's moustache was horrible.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with phenomenal acting skills. Rather it is a strong role of Rana Ratan Singh in Padmavat or a romantic character like Aditya Kashyap in Jaw We Met, the hardworking actor has always proved himself well whenever he appeared on-screens. Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh which will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019.

Recently, while promoting his film during a chat show with Neha Dhupia, Shahid talked about the kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut from the film Rangoon of 2017. In the scene, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana were lying with each other in mud kissing each other. When Shahid was asked about the worst part about the kissing scene, he replied saying that the worst was keechad.

Earlier, when Kangana Ranaut was asked the same question about the kissing scene and she had a lot to say about the scene. She quoted that Shahid’s moustache was the most horrible part moreover she called the entire scene to be disgusting.



Talking about Kabir Singh, it is the Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced under the banners of Cine 1 Studios and T-series. Apart from Kiara and Shahid, the film also features Adil Hussain, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi and Amit Sharma in supporting roles. Kabir Singh is one of the highly anticipated films as the trailer and the songs has already created a buzz much before the release of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App