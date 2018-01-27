Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor has mesmerised her fans with his spectacular acting, amazing dance moves and chocolaty looks. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Ishq Vishq and rose to fame with films like Jab We Met, Vivah, Haider, Udta Punjab and many more. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Shahid Kapoor that are bound to leave you mesmerised.

Born and brought up in Delhi and Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor had humble beginnings in the Bollywood industry. At the age of 15, Shahid joined Shiamak Davar’s dance institute and appeared as a background dancer in the films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in the film Ishq Vishq opposite Amrita Rao in 2003. After quite a commercial comebacks, Shahid made his comeback with Sooraj Barjatya’s highest grossing fiim Vivah in 2005.

From films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, R..Rajkumar, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid rose to the heights of popularity and carved out a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his marvellous acting and spectacular dance moves. Despite having an uneven success journey in the Bollywood, Shahid has always managed to mesmerise the audiences and especially his female fans with his chocolaty looks and well toned body. The actor broke several hearts all the world with the announcement of his secret marriage with the young and beautiful Mira Rajput. The duo welcomed their adorable daughter Misha into the world in 2016.

Apart from being an actor, dancer, husband and a dotting father, Shahid is also a social media sensation with more than 12 million followers on his Instagram account. Be it flaunting his oh-so-hot well toned body to sharing adorable images with Misha and Mira, Shahid shares all the life insights with his massive fan following. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Shahid Kapoor that will definitely leave you mesmerised:

Tonight. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:23am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:17am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:41am PST

I see red. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Best feeling ever. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Good morning. 😘 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Favere favere kaam chaloo hai. 😘 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

#shootlife A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Feeling it. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#morningpic A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:16am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Hanging in the backyard. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:58am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Shabbakhair. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 24, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Boo A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 5, 2016 at 11:56pm PDT