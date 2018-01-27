Born and brought up in Delhi and Mumbai,  Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor had humble beginnings in the Bollywood industry. At the age of 15, Shahid joined Shiamak Davar’s dance institute and appeared as a background dancer in the films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in the film Ishq Vishq opposite Amrita Rao in 2003. After quite a commercial comebacks, Shahid made his comeback with Sooraj Barjatya’s highest grossing fiim Vivah in 2005.

From films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, R..Rajkumar, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid rose to the heights of popularity and carved out a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his marvellous acting and spectacular dance moves. Despite having an uneven success journey in the Bollywood, Shahid has always managed to mesmerise the audiences and especially his female fans with his chocolaty looks and well toned body. The actor broke several hearts all the world with the announcement of his secret marriage with the young and beautiful Mira Rajput. The duo welcomed their adorable daughter Misha into the world in 2016.

Apart from being an actor, dancer, husband and a dotting father, Shahid is also a social media sensation with more than 12 million followers on his Instagram account. Be it flaunting his oh-so-hot well toned body to sharing adorable images with Misha and Mira, Shahid shares all the life insights with his massive fan following. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Shahid Kapoor that will definitely leave you mesmerised:

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shares a super hot photo from his latest photoshoot.
Shahid Kapoor lazing around in the sun while flaunting his oh-so-sexy six pack abs.
Shahid Kapoor clicks a selfie with his cute daughter- Misha Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor looks breathtaking in his rugged look.
Shahid Kapoor mesmering his fans with his Indian avatar.
Shahid Kapoor shares a photo from his latest photoshoot.
Aren’t we all fans of Shahid Kapoor’s spectacular dancing?
Shahid Kapoor flaunts his look from Udta Punjab.
Presenting to you the all time stylish couple- Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor donnes a classy white suit ahead of IIFA.
Just hanging around with his breathtaking body. Isn’t it Shahid Kappor?
Shahid Kapoor flaunts his amazing beard in a formal attire.
Shahid Kapoor looks like a greek god in his new avatar. Mesmerised yet ?
Padmavat star Shahid Kapoor steals hearts as he lazes around his in his bed.
Shahid Kapoor strikes a pose while flaunting his well toned body.

Tonight.

I see red.

Best feeling ever.

Good morning. 😘

Favere favere kaam chaloo hai. 😘

#shootlife

Feeling it.

#morningpic

Hanging in the backyard.

Been a long day. The mood is #skult @skultofficial

Shabbakhair. ❤️

Boo

#nazdeekiyaan .

