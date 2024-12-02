Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid, who was in a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past, reflected on how heartbreak had deeply affected him. When asked if he had ever cried alone due to career challenges, he admitted that such moments had only stemmed from personal heartbreak.

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Known for maintaining a low profile about his personal life, Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about moments of emotional vulnerability during a chat with Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel.

The actor candidly shared his experiences of heartbreak, recalling times when he struggled emotionally, including shedding tears on set.

Shahid Kapoor’s Heartbreak and Emotional Struggles

Shahid, who was in a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past, reflected on how heartbreak had deeply affected him. When asked if he had ever cried alone due to career challenges, he admitted that such moments had only stemmed from personal heartbreak.

He added that his emotional outbursts occasionally occurred during filming, sharing a light-hearted anecdote about his makeup artist exclaiming, “I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?” Shahid humorously reenacted his emotional state, saying, “I can’t help it, I think I am destroying myself,” but clarified these episodes were unrelated to work stress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

“Why can’t we flip roles sometimes?”

Shahid also delved into the societal pressures faced by men, particularly in India, where traditional roles often dictate that men must always be providers and protectors. “Indian men, from a young age, are told they have to protect and provide for their loved ones. This responsibility can feel overwhelming at times,” he explained. Shahid expressed a desire for more flexibility in these roles, saying, “Why can’t we flip roles sometimes? It’s fair to feel vulnerable and let someone else take care of you.”

Acknowledging the stigma around male vulnerability, Shahid pointed out that many men struggle to express their emotions. As an actor, he feels more comfortable accessing this side of himself, as it is part of his craft. “Vulnerability is incredibly attractive and human. Aggression doesn’t connect with people in the same way. Men should feel okay being vulnerable,” he concluded.

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shahid is undergoing a physical transformation for an action-packed film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The movie, co-starring Triptii Dimri, will see Shahid portray a don inspired by the real-life figure Hussain Ustara. To prepare for this intense role, he is undergoing rigorous action training.

Shahid will also star in Deva, an action drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde, Shahid will play a cop in this high-octane film set for a February 2025 theatrical release.

ALSO READ: ‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

Filed under

Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor Khan latest movie news Shahid Kapoor Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone...

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First Posting In Karnataka

Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First...

Entertainment

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox