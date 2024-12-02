Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid, who was in a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past, reflected on how heartbreak had deeply affected him. When asked if he had ever cried alone due to career challenges, he admitted that such moments had only stemmed from personal heartbreak.

Known for maintaining a low profile about his personal life, Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about moments of emotional vulnerability during a chat with Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel.

The actor candidly shared his experiences of heartbreak, recalling times when he struggled emotionally, including shedding tears on set.

Shahid Kapoor’s Heartbreak and Emotional Struggles

Shahid, who was in a long-term relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past, reflected on how heartbreak had deeply affected him. When asked if he had ever cried alone due to career challenges, he admitted that such moments had only stemmed from personal heartbreak.

He added that his emotional outbursts occasionally occurred during filming, sharing a light-hearted anecdote about his makeup artist exclaiming, “I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?” Shahid humorously reenacted his emotional state, saying, “I can’t help it, I think I am destroying myself,” but clarified these episodes were unrelated to work stress.

“Why can’t we flip roles sometimes?”

Shahid also delved into the societal pressures faced by men, particularly in India, where traditional roles often dictate that men must always be providers and protectors. “Indian men, from a young age, are told they have to protect and provide for their loved ones. This responsibility can feel overwhelming at times,” he explained. Shahid expressed a desire for more flexibility in these roles, saying, “Why can’t we flip roles sometimes? It’s fair to feel vulnerable and let someone else take care of you.”

Acknowledging the stigma around male vulnerability, Shahid pointed out that many men struggle to express their emotions. As an actor, he feels more comfortable accessing this side of himself, as it is part of his craft. “Vulnerability is incredibly attractive and human. Aggression doesn’t connect with people in the same way. Men should feel okay being vulnerable,” he concluded.

Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shahid is undergoing a physical transformation for an action-packed film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The movie, co-starring Triptii Dimri, will see Shahid portray a don inspired by the real-life figure Hussain Ustara. To prepare for this intense role, he is undergoing rigorous action training.

Shahid will also star in Deva, an action drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde, Shahid will play a cop in this high-octane film set for a February 2025 theatrical release.