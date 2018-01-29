Soon after Bollywood actress, Swara Bhasker wrote an open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali accusing him of glorifying Sati and Jauhar in his film, Padmaavat which is a periodic drama, actor Shahid Kapoor has responded to the entire issue and has said that its very awkward that Swara is raising this issue at this point in time when the entire film fraternity is supporting the film.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently wrote an open letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali where she has slammed the director for the glorification of Sati and Jauhar in his film, Padmaavat. The letter was published in The Wire on Saturday. While some were in support of Swara’s letter, others were opposing it and even trolling her on social media. While Swara is dealing with the trolls on her social media accounts, Shahid, who plays the character of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, has given his opinion on Swara’s letter.

“Yes, I have come to know that Swara has written a letter, but honestly, I have not yet read it yet, the letter is quite long and we are all really busy. I do not know what her issue is, maybe whatever issue she has is with Sanjay Sir,” Shahid was quoted by Navbharat Times. He adds that it’s a bit “awkward”, this open letter when the entire film fraternity is supporting Padmaavat. “I would say that this time is not for such things, Padmaavat has been representing the whole film industry. It is also representing freedom of expression and freedom of speech. It has been really difficult to make this film reach the audience. When the entire film fraternity is standing with us, in such a situation this open letter looks a bit awkward. But she has written about her personal opinion, and everyone has the right to have one,” Shahid was further quoted.

The film Padmaavat was in a number of controversies ever since its inception. Many right-wing groups and Karni Sena were opposing the release of the film saying that it would hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community as history and facts have been distorted.