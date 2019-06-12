Shahid Kapoor who has several times revealed details regarding his personal life has once again spilled the beans regarding his personal life involving Mira Rajput. In a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor revealed about who is better sexter between him and wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie titled Kabir Singh recently revealed in a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia about his personal life involving Mira Rajput. On being asked about who is the better sexter between him and wife Mira Rajput. Being surprised at the question, initially, Shahid Kapoor got hesitated. Later, he revealed that it’s equal. They are husband and wife, so too much sexting is not really required.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the most loved couple of the Bollywood industry. Every now and then, their PDAs garnered the attention of everyone and gets papped. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in the year 2015. Presently, they are the parents of two children.

Shahid Kapoor is presently busy promoting the movie Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is the remake of Tamil movie titled Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are in the lead roles.

Speaking about the lovemaking scenes in the film, Kiara Advani said that, Kabir Singh was an innocent raw love story, based on two people’s lives who are real. As far as the lip-lock is concerned, it’s a normal way of expressing love for each other that is with a kiss.

Shahid Kapoor also made a big revelation regarding not starring in Aamir Khan’s movie titled Rang De Basanti. Shahid Kapoor said that he regretted for not doing the film. They wanted him to play the role of Siddharth. He had cried reading the script and had loved it. Unfortunately, because of other work commitments, he couldn’t do it. On being asked about being starred in films, the actor quickly nodded to Shaandaar. He said he was confused when he watched the film.

