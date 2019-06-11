Shahid Kapoor gives the perfect example of how the reel life is many times in contrast with real life. Shahid Kapoor who plays the character of Kabir Singh in the movie revealed on Kapil Sharma show about how he fears his maids and helping staff at his house in real life. This was in reference to a scene from the film where the character, Kabir Singh, chases a maid in anger after she breaks one of his glasses. Shahid’s answer was in response to a question asked by Kapil on this particular scene.

The actor according to a report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that his wife, Mira Rajput when moved in with him after marriage, brought along several house-helps with her. He told that he is hence quite scared of offending them, so much so that he apologizes or even offers to help out if at all he breaks something.

Kabir Singh is one of the most awaited movies of the year, whose trailer has become a talking point among all the fans. The actor has alreday spoken about going through a dark side of his psyche for the film, in which he plays a self-destructive alcoholic man. In the past, Shahid has said that he would take long showers before returning home, to wash away the smell of the 20-odd cigarettes that he used to smoke on the set.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Also directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated for release on June 21. Kiara Advani plays the female lead and the role of Preethi in this film.

