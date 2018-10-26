Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has finally unveiled the poster of his latest movie titled Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the movie also features Kiara Advani. Produced by T-Series, Films, the Hindi version is all set to release on 21 June, 2019. In the Telugu film, Vijay and Shalini Pandey was featured in the lead roles. The Telugu film revolves around the love story of a medical student.

Earlier, Tara Sutaria was playing the lead role but she backed out of the project and makers roped in Kiara Advani for the movie. While speaking to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor said that he had loved the emotional arc the character, played by Vijay. He was drawn towards the director’s plot which he found to be real, raw and honest in representing the journey of the character.

Talking about his appearance, Shahid Kapoor said that since the director wanted to my beard grow more, therefore, they would begin the shoot at the end of September’s month.

In the original film, Vijay and Shalini Pandey were in the lead roles, which revolves around the love story of a medical student who falls in love with his junior.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite to Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The movie was slated to release on September 21. The actor who made his debut with 2003 Ishq Vishk is swinging high on professional front. Following which he gave several blockbusters like Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, R… Rajkumar, Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor welcomed a baby boy with Mira Rajput. Shahid named the baby boy as Zain. The whole Kapoor family was elated to welcome the baby boy.

