Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his experience of sharing screens with father Pankaj Kapur in his upcoming film Jersey.

From playing a chocolate boy in films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Kismat Konnection to astonishing fans with his strong roles in Udta Punjab, Padmavat, and Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor loves to experiment with his characters and keeps showcasing his versatility on-screens. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his film Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Tollywood film of 2019. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cricketer and will also feature Mrunal Thakur.

Recently, during a Ask Me session on twitter, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his working experience with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey. The Bollywood actor said that even after sharing the screens with him in Shandaar and after being directed by him in Mausam that released in 2011, he still feels nervous to work with Pankaj Kapur.

In the film, Pankaj will play the role of Shahid Kapoor’s mentor and will be sharing the screens with him for the second time. It seems that after Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor fans are more excited for Jersey as the film will be showcasing his sports side. Some days back, the director of the film Gowtham Tinnanuri also called Shahid Kapoor, the most dedicated actor of the industry. The shoot of the film is pending and will resume back just after the lockdown gets lifted.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s tweet—

I still get nervous sharing the frame with him. https://t.co/xnD9cjgAFq — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Jersey is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju also is all set to release on August 28, 2020. Further, it also features Rajesh Sharma. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see Shahid Kapoor step into the role of Nani in the film.

