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Home > Entertainment News > Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

Shahid Kapoor has officially locked in his next feature film following Cocktail 2. The actor is set to headline a gritty corporate action thriller, with principal photography officially scheduled to begin in October 2026 across India and Europe.

Shahid Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram
Shahid Kapoor, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 23:08 IST

Shahid Kapoor New Film: Having made all that much noise about his link-up with Cocktail 2, Bollywood’s heartthrob Shahid Kapoor now continues to build the same sort of momentum in his acting career as has never been seen before. According to reports coming from inside the film industry, he has signed up for a big film and will soon start working on it come fall.

The untitled film, which will be a high voltage one, is now in its pre-production phase and it is supposed to go into production come October 2026.

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What is Shahid Kapoor’s new movie after Cocktail 2?

Though the producers are holding their concrete loglines behind closed doors, the details being leaked out by the people in the know about the film indicate that it is a high-octane action thriller revolving around a huge corporate conspiracy in reality.

Shahid Kapoor has been rumoured to be playing the role of a hard-hitting but morally ambiguous investigative agent who lets him play on the lines he so brilliantly showcased in his recent films Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

The film will be produced by one of the finest production houses that specializes in action thrillers. The creative minds are working on the drafts and location scouting, etc.

When will Shahid Kapoor begin shooting for his new project?

Shooting of the movie is set to commence during the first week of October 2026. The actor is expected to jump right into the production phase of this movie as soon as he completes his promotional tours and patch work shots for Cocktail 2.

The director plans on putting Shahid through a hectic, non-stop shoot schedule which will cover several major urban centres in India and also some international shooting in Europe.

Who is the director and star cast of Shahid Kapoor’s next film?

The director of this action thriller film would be none other than an accomplished new age director renowned for his knack in directing tight and intense films in terms of thrill. Although there has not been any official announcement as regards the main cast of this film, negotiations are in the final stages with a top Bollywood actress for playing the role opposite Shahid.

Moreover, a powerful veteran actor is also rumoured to join the cast to play the main villain from the corporate world.

What is the status of Shahid Kapoor’s other upcoming movies?

The future projects of Shahid Kapoor look extremely strong for the coming couple of years. The actor is now at the core of heavy trade talk about Cocktail 2, an eagerly awaited spiritual sequel to the 2012 cult romantic comedy-drama film.

By combining a huge mainstream commercial franchise, such as Cocktail 2, with a recently acquired intense action-thriller, Shahid is making sure that he continues his winning approach by mixing light mainstream cinema with intense action.

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Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report
Tags: Cocktail 2Shahid Kapoor

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Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

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Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report
Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report
Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report
Shahid Kapoor Signs New Film After Cocktail 2, To Begin Shooting in October 2026: Report

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