Shahid Kapoor's son Zain photo: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday has treated his fans with a new photo of his son Zain Kapoor. In the photo shared by the actor, Zain can be seen holding Shahid's face and looks absolutely adorable. The photo, which was shared a while ago, is winning hearts on social media.

Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain photo: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is spending his quality time with family this weekend and his latest photo is proof. As a pleasant surprise for all of his fans, Shahid took to his official Instagram account and shared an adorable photo with his son Zain. This is the first time that the actor has shared an individual photo with Zain and, we have to admit, it is precious. Shahid Kapoor captioned the photo as ‘The Sun’.

In the photo shared by Shahid, Zain can be seen holding his face with his tiny hands. Dressed in a blue shirt with red lowers and his chubby cheeks, Zain looks too cute to handle. Meanwhile, Shahid’s joyous expressions are sure to melt hearts, making everyone reminisce their childhood days and special moments with their dad.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the father-son special moment:

Earlier this week, Shahid Kapoor treated himself with a swanky new BMW310R bike and shared photos of the same on his official Instagram account. Looking at the photos, it seems clear that Shahid is head over heels for his new bike.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. The film is the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh is slated for a theatrical release on June 21, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More