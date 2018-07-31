After a number of rumours and speculations, it has finally been confirmed that Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of South's blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. As per the latest reports, the film, starring Shahid in the lead will go on floor in August this year. Another interesting fact revealed by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh that the Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy will hit the big screen on June 21 next year.

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy will be directed by Sandeep Vanga and the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The original Telugu film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead role and was directed by Sandeep Vanga only. The film emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2017 and now the Hindi remake starring Shahid Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

Shahid was last seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat and was highly praised for his performance as Maharaja Ratan Singh. Shahid is currently shooting for Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 21 this year. The film talks about the story of a medical student who falls endlessly in love with his junior in college and later what happens to their love story.

The Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, which will tentatively be titled Varma, is also underway and will star Dhruv Vikram and debutant Megha. Arjun Reddy was critically acclaimed and was loved by fans. It was one of the most successful Telugu films and now the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is the most awaited.

