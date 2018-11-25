The famous Bollywood start Shahid Kapoor who was highly praised for his recent performances in Padmavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu started his hooting for Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh movie is being produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios production and will hit the theatres in 2019. Kabir Singh will be Kiara's second collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after the song Urvashi.

Bollywood famous actor Shahid Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh. After impressing the audience with his acting skills in period movie Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has started working on his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is a Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Post celebrating Diwali with wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and newborn Zain Kapoor, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu has already begun work for his Arjun Reddy remake. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh also has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Arjun Reddy while Kiara will step into the shoes of Preeti.

The 37-year-old actor posted a monochrome photo on his Instagram handle. Shahid was seen sporting a stubble in the picture. Shahid Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Kabir Singh, along with the team members of the film. The actor was sporting heavy bear and mustache for his titular role in the film. Similarly, Vijay Devarakonda, who essayed the role of Arjun Reddy in the original film, sported heavy beard and moustache.

Kabir Singh will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months. The film is being produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios production and will hit the theaters in 2019. Kabir Singh will be Kiara’s second collaboration with Shahid. Earlier this year, the duo paired up Yo Yo Honey Singh’s single Urvashi.

