Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is slated to release on August 31, this year, will be attending a satsang in Beas, the river-town near Amritsar with his family, according to latest media reports.

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttrakhand, which is being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. The actor, who is known for balancing both his professional and personal life exceptionally well, will be turning a year older on February 15. On his special day, Shahid, surprisingly would not be seen partying like the usual Bollywood trend but perhaps will be attending a satsang in Beas, the river-town near Amritsar.

According to sources, the actor has planned a low-key family celebration and will not host a star-studded sun-downer at his sea-facing residence like last year. The latter will be attending the satsang with family (wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and parents-in-law, Vikramaditya and Bela). The satsang is by the Radha Soami sect, the spiritual group who introduced Shahid’s family to Mira’s. Talking about the news, a leading daily was quoted saying, “It’s freezing in Uttarakhand at the moment and Mira and Misha are heading home to Delhi. Shahid will be flying to the Capital first, after which the family will travel to Beas together.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for his upcoming social-drama titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is slated to release on August 31, this year. The actor will be sharing the screen space with actress Shraddha Kapoor after 3 years after Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Haider. The film also features Yami Gautam in lead role. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is produced by Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.