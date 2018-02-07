From the time Padmaavat went on the floors, gossipy tidbits about a crack between the two male leads – Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor – has had been doing the rounds. In spite of the fact that the two have never insulted each other, on numerous occasions, reports of Ranveer and Shahid’s competition have stood out as truly newsworthy. Prior, reports expressed that Shahid was troubled with the trailer that focussed on Ranveer’s character Alauddin Khilji that dominated his part of Maharawal Ratan Singh. There were reports that Shahid as well, was looking at for the part of Khilji, but towards the end, the part went to Singh.

In a current public interview, Shahid had remarked that he would have assumed the part of Khilji in an unexpected way, had he gotten a chance.In fact, Shahid’s remark on having felt like an “outsider” on the arrangements of Padmaavat additionally started bits of gossip about his aftermath with Ranveer. Then again, when Ranveer was gotten some information about Shahid’s “outcast” comment, he revealed to T2 Online: “To be honest, I did my best to sort of welcome (him). And whatever can be done to be a supportive co-actor, I did.”

In the event that the cold war bits of gossip were insufficient, a current report said that Shahid was not willing to go to the success bash of Padmaavat in order to dodge to go head to head with Ranveer. The period dramatization has gotten huge love from the audience and obviously, the group is to a great degree thrilled. It has, actually, crossed Rs 200 crore stamp at the Indian film industry in under two weeks of its run. However, it appears to be much the same as the rumours of cool war amongst Ranveer and Shahid, there is no reality to the success party too.

Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions, has put an end to all the speculations around Shahid, Ranveer, and the success party. She tweeted, “This is #fiction too. The producers, both @Viacom18Movies and #BhansaliProductions are busy trying to release #Padmaavat in the 3 states. No time to discuss #successparty… as yet.”