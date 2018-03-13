KriArj Entertainment has now acquired the official rights to the 1964 timeless classic ‘Woh Kaun Thi’ from NN Sippy. The film is all set to be remade by producers Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment and will pay tribute to Manoj Kumar. It will also feature two iconic songs from the original film ‘Naina barse rimjhim’ and ‘Lag Ja gale se’ and might cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

Shahid Kapoor is on track this year after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat set the cash registers ringing, the 37-year-old has already begun shooting for a social drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It is no secret that KriArj Entertainment has acquired the official rights to the 1964 timeless classic Woh Kaun Thi from NN Sippy. Known for the beautiful storyline and memorable songs, Woh Kaun Thi became a hit back in the day. The original had Manoj Kumar and Sadhana as the lead actors. And now Prernaa Arora of KriArj wants to bring the tale on the big screen once again.

As reports suggest that Shahid is one of the frontrunners to play the leading actor in the remake as he has signed a three-film deal with the production house. “Shahid has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora (one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment) in the course of Batti Gul shoot. After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar’s role,” a source told the daily.

Talking about revisiting the classic, Prernaa told the daily, “This is our tribute to Manoj Kumar. He knows we are planning a remake of his film. We have also acquired the rights of two songs, Lag Ja Gale and Naina Barse.” When asked if Shahid is likely to step into Kumar’s shoes, Arora said, “It’s too early to talk about the cast. We are just at the starting point.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat which was the most controversial movie in the longest time. A rift between Shahid and Ranveer Singh also surfaced post the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. The movie went on to gross a huge amount despite major protests against its release.

