Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning monochromatic picture as he kick-started the week. His fans have been sharing the photo on social media and comment box of the photo is flooded with compliments from his fans.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor posted on Instagram a picture in which he is showing off his chocolate boy looks. Shahid posted a monochrome selfie wearing a black vest and sunglasses. The ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ actor looks handsome in stubble, highlighting his chiselled jawline.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor didn’t mention any caption, leaving fans awestruck. With the picture hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Preity Zinta and more than five lakh fans adored the post, while many left red heart, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Lately, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for a workout.

On the professional front, Shahid is gearing up for his sports drama ‘Jersey’. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

