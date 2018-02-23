Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor has reportedly turned down an endorsement deal that wanted to cast his daughter Misha Kapoor. It is believed that while Mira was excited about the offer, Shahid felt that it would be too soon to introduce Misha into the glamour world. On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chaalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

From being chased by the paparazzi to taking over the social media with her cute smile, Misha Kapoor is already a star in making. Rightly so, the star kid’s parents Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were recently approached by a leading childen’s brand that wanted to cast Misha in their endorsement. A source close to Mid Day revealed further details about the offer and said, “Mira was excited about the offer, however, Shahid felt that introducing Misha to the world of glamour at this age is not right and it’s too soon. Hence, he refused the offer.”

In a conversation with the leading daily, Shahid had earlier confessed that he hates the fact that all the media glare is on her. “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood,” he said.

Shahid further stated, “No one knew I was Pankaj Kapur’s son till I joined the industry. It was only after an IMDB page about me was made that people discovered who my father is. My mother was a struggling actor, who separated from my dad when I was growing up. I got to know my father only after turning 18. So, I had a regular middle-class childhood, devoid of attention.” The Padmaavat star added that he hopes Misha will learn how to tackle the media attention when she grows up. “She has to deal with it because I am her dad. It’s tough for me, as a parent, to make peace with that. I hope she will learn how to tackle it when she grows up,” he added. On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chaalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

