Shahid Kapoor has recently unveiled his first wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore with Mira Rajput. The actor looked super-excited for this achievement and further shared pictures with the statue on Instagram. Dressed in a back and white striped suit, the actor looked dapper. Have a look at the pictures:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is among the most hardworking actors who leave no stone unturned to impress fans with his versatile roles in his films. Starting from playing Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met, Tommy in Udta Punjab to Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavat, the actor simply loves to step out of his comfort zone. Shahid Kapoor is counted amongst most attractive celebrities in Bollywood who has a huge fan base across the country. Recently, the actor unveiled his first wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

For the announcement and unveiling of the statue, the actor was accompanied by his partner Mira Rajput. The actor wore a black and white stripped pantsuit with a stylish black shirt in which he looked dapper. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput looked ravishing dressed in an all-black look. Mira was dressed in a halter neck dress and completed her looks with a pair of diamond earrings.

Earlier to this, the actor was spotted with his family at the Mumbai airport while heading to Singapore. Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which has created a lot of buzzes since the teaser of the film dropped on the internet.

The drama film is directed by Sandeep Verma and is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film features Shahid Kapor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after her girlfriend decides to marry someone else. The film is jointly produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series and will hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor commenced his career in the year 2003 when he appeared in romantic film Ishq Vishk with Amrita Rao. Post to it, the actor appeared in a series of hit films like Vivah Sooraj Barjatya ‘s Vivaah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Hamlet, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Padmavat. For his phenomenal acting skills and talent, the hardworking actor has also won several awards.

