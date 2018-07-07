On Shahid Kapoor marriage anniversary here's how daddy was surprised by his daughter Misha Kapoor on the sets of his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed Shree Narayan Singh. Shared via Instagram, the picture of the duo is the best example of a father-daughter loving relationship.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has lately been off screen after the massive success of Padmaavat, is creating a lot of buzz with his daughter Misha on the internet with their cutest picture together. Recently, Shahid ‘s wife Mira Kapoor shared a very cute picture of father Shahid and adorable daughter Misha on her Instagram handle. The little one visited Shahid on the sets of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which showed Misha sitting on daddy’s laps.

The Padmaavat actor too could not resist sharing his happiness and shared the picture of his Instagram handle too. The surprise which Shahid received on the set was the cutest gift on his marriage anniversary.

The duo was seen smiling which will surely make all their fans smile. With the caption, mommy Mira wrote “On set with Papa”, the picture indeed is the best example of a father-daughter relationship.

Meanwhile, Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed Shree Narayan Singh is Shahid’s next film. The actor did take a break after Padmaavat and made sure he spends a lot of time with his family. In the film, Shahid will be seen as a lawyer, accompanied by Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

The film is expected to release on August 31. Besides this, the actor will also be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Redd, where he will share the screen with Tara Sutaria.

