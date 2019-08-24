Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his wife Mira Rajput's inclination towards acting. In his latest interview, the actor has said that Mira is very comfortable facing the camera.

Shahid Kapoor is on his career’s all-time high after the success of his latest release Kabir Singh. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh took the box office by a storm despite drawing sharp criticism from film critics. The superstar has now finally taken some time off the movies to spend some time with his family and kids. As fans eagerly wait for Shahid to make further film announcements, the actor has ended silence on his wife Mira Rajput’s interest in acting.

In his latest interaction with a news portal, Shahid said that Mira has never expressed any interest in acting. They both support each other with their respective decisions. Praising his wife for her different skill sets, Shahid expressed that Mira is creative, has a great sense of style and is good with food.

Along with being well-spoken and well-read, she is also good with makeup and he appreciates all these qualities. Furthermore, Shahid emphasised that Mira is very comfortable facing the camera as well. Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had featured on the cover of a wedding magazine. The sparkling chemistry between the duo speaks a thousand words about their relationship. Having been married for 4 years, Shahid and Mira are proud parents of two kids named Misha and Zain.

Earlier in an interview, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that it was Mira who had insisted him to do Kabir Singh. He said that they watched Arjun Reddy together. She loved the director’s work and felt that the character had potential. If they are able to get it right, it would turn up as a very special character in his filmography.

