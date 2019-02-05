Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has opened up about Misha prepped to welcome his sibling Zain. In an Instagram question/answer session, Mira also revealed the song which Misha sings to calm down Zain when he cries. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2016. The celebrity wife manages to remain in the limelight due to her impeccable style and being a hands-on young mom to her kids Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a hands-on mom to Misha and Zain. Looking at how she maintains a perfect balance between her social and professional life, she is looked up to by young moms- be it in terms of fashion or parenting. Recently, the celebrity wife took to her official Instagram account to conduct a question/answer session. One of the Instagram users questioned how the duo prepped Misha for a sibling and welcome a new family member.

To this, Mira responded that they had talked to Misha a lot and read her story books like Topsy and Tim and the new baby. They made her feel a part of the process and let her help around by bringing Mira a glass of water or sing rhymes like wheels on the bus to Zain when he would be crying.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had opened up about his relationship with Mira Rajput in an interview with an entertainment portal and revealed that Mira is very mature deep down, otherwise, she would not have managed to deal with all the changes that have taken place. He added that Mira was just turning 21 when they got married.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More