Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor recently talked about working with younger brother Ishaan Khattar. He said he's ready to work with him if an interesting script comes up. There were recently seen holidaying in Switzerland with a group of friends.

After enjoying the success of his previous film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor went on a road trip with brother Ishaan Khattar, Kunal Kemmu and other friends. In a recent interview, he opened up about working with his younger brother Ishaan in future. He said he would love to work with him if something interesting comes up.

Ishaan Khattar was last seen in Dhadak with Jahnvi Kapoor for which he got Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Shahid and Ishaan have never done a movie together and after seeing pictures from their Switzerland trip, fans are waiting to watch the duo together on the screen space. When asked from Shahid, he said it will be difficult as when working with the family the pressure increases and it becomes tough. Shahid said he is ready to work with him if a good script is offered. He even praised Ishaan and said he always knew he would be good at dancing and acting.

Shahid also shared an incident where Ishaan went to the sets of Shaandaar and showed his dance moves. Shahid said he would be happy to share the screen space with brother but it will be tough. Being an elder brother Shahid will feel responsible for him and stress will be more.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. and the intense love story turned out to be a blockbuster. The romantic thriller collected good business at the ticket window. Shahid will start working on Jersey remake in November. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy with Tabu.

