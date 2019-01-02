Like every year, Bollywood celebrities are sharing their wishes on their social media handle. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor also took to Instagram to share her wish for followers with a family photograph. The photograph is simply unmissable on the social media as the family looks super adorable together.

The New Year has begun and Bollywood stars are making sure to wish their fans on the social media. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor who updates her fans with every special moment also took to Instagram to wish for the same occasion to her followers. In the caption, Mira mentioned that they are grateful for the year which made them complete.

In the photo, the parents Shahid and Mira Kapoor look lovely with their adorable kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The Kapoor family’s photograph album had always been a pleasing sight to look at and this is merely an addition to their endearing photos. Mira looks beautiful while holding a sleeping Zain tightly in her arms.

While Misha can be seen comfortably cuddling in her father Shahid Kapoor’s lap. The photograph is a heart-winning one on the Internet as all the four get clicked for a memorable moment. The lovely photograph has garnered 4, 31, 381 likes on Instagram and fans just can’t get enough of this click.

Recently, Mira and Shahid Kapoor welcomed the baby boy Zain. The whole Kapoor family was on cloud nine after Zain’s birth. In an interview to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapoor said that after the birth of Zain, now Shahid Kapoor’s family is complete.

