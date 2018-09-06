Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. In the posts that were uploaded on September 6, several posts read that Alauddin Khilji was not as bad as he is portrayed in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat and confessed his love for Katrina Kaif.

As Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates the birth of his second baby, his social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter got hacked on September 6, 2018. With an emblem signed as Ayyildiz, the posts stated that Alauddin Khilji was not as bad as he was portrayed in film Padmaavat. In a follow-up post, hackers uploaded the photo of Katrina Kaif and confessed his love for Katrina Kaif. Soon after the posts were made, his followers were quick to raise an alarm that his account has been hacked.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. In the film, Shahid essayed the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh, Ranveer essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji and Deepika essayed the role of Padmavati on-screen. Released on January 25 after a series of protests, Padmaavat emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year and made a glorious entry into the Rs 300 crore club.

