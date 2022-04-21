'Jersey,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, will finally hit theatres on April 22. The filmmakers held a special screening for the press and celebrities ahead of the film's release. Shahid's brother, Ishaan Khatter, was among those who saw the film and had nothing but positive things to say about it.

On Thursday, Ishaan posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account congratulating his brother Shahid and the entire crew. Ishaan went on to call Shahid his ‘powerhouse bhaijaan’ in his note.

Ishaan wrote, “As a brother I’m filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave.”



Also addressing Mrunal and Pankaj Kapur‘s performance, he wrote, “@officialpankajkapur A master of his craft @MrunalThakur You’re radiant and lovely as ever and @amanthegill A true champion for a beautiful story. I feel privileged to have watched this journey from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane, assured film that hits home in all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony.”

Varun Dhawan also shared his message. He wrote, “This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film off during the pandemic.” Rakul wrote, “Whatttt stellar performances by @Shahidkapoor @Mrunalthakur #Pankajkapoor Sir. You guys made us all cry. Congratulationssss cos this one is a sixer.”

Shahid’s close companion Kunal Kemmu was all praise for him. His post read, “Film about sport, passion, unfulfilled dreams, choices, relationships, and above all, the love for family. My brother @Shahidkapoor just like Arjun in the film, you are in top form and play your part on the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. totally loved you in the film.”