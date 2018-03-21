In an upcoming episode of BFF with Vogue, when Shahid Kapoor was asked to give a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he responded that everyone is working towards swachhta (cleanliness) and promise to keep things as clean as possible. He further added, "I think politicians should do the same." Shahid made an appearance on the show with his BFF and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently featured on Colors Infinity’s celebrity chat show BFF with Vogue with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, said that everyone is trying to work towards keeping India clean and politicians should do the same. When show’s host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid to give a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shahid said, “We are all working towards swachhta (cleanliness), and we promise that we will keep things ‘as clean as possible’. However, he further added, “I think politicians should do the same.”

In the show, Mira Rajput Kapoor had also revealed how she had to ask Shahid to leave the house while he was shooting for Padmaavat. “He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point – wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point… and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore,” she said.

Also Read: Shocking! Mira Rajput Kapoor once threw Shahid Kapoor out of the house; here’s why

When Neha asked Shahid if anyone has ever cheated on him and who, Mira interrupted and took a dig at her husband’s past love life and added “Let’s rephrase, How many.” Responding to the question, Shahid confessed, “I am sure of one cheating on me, and have doubts about another one.” After the blockbuster success of Padmaavat, Shahid is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, in which he will shared the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Watch: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor make candid confessions on BFF with Vogue

Also Read: Little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan’s messy hair look is here to beat your mid-week blues

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App