After welcoming the baby boy, Shahid Kapoor's family is rejoicing in the happiness. In an interview to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim said that Mira had been a rock star. She does not make big out of anything. Further talking about her happiness she added that the grandchildren have added more joy in the house.

Ever since the Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have welcomed their baby boy, there is no end to the celebration in the Kapoor’s household. As everyone is rejoicing in happiness, Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem has shared her glee in an interview to a leading daily.

In an interview with a film site, Neelima Azeem said that shehe was on top of the world and very grateful. She was happy that she got wonderful grandchildren and little Misha has got a younger mother.

On being asked about Mira’s health, Neelima called her daughter in law a rockstar. She is strong and does not make a big thing about anything.

While talking about the baby boy being named Zain, which means beautiful and graceful, she also revealed that she had no plans as of then to hold a naming ceremony as both Shahid and Mira are not into traditions and rituals. But they are sure to come up with some ideas to celebrate the occasion.

The much in love couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor got married in the year 2015. In an interview to a leading daily, Mira revealed that she never wanted Misha to be neglected after the second baby boy’s birth. Mira said that at that time she already had a toddler around and kept a balance between the two. Everything changes and one doesn’t want that the one who had been the apple of your eyes for so long and felt that she was the centre of your world to feel neglected and ignored. That was very important.

Talking about Mira’s pregnancy, Shahid Kapoor said that when she was in labour, he held her breath. At one point, she got dizzy and she whacked him and said that why he was getting dizzy? He was doing all the work there.

