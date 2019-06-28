Kabir Singh: The movie Kabir Singh is taking the industry by storm with its immense success at the box office. Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem has taken it on herself to give a strong reply to those criticizing the movie for its toxic masculinity.

Kabir Singh: The success of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Kabir Singh has come as a surprise to everyone including the media as well as the Bollywood industry. Having earned Rs. 134 crores in 7 days, the movie is proving to challenge other blockbuster movies of the year like Bharat, Kesari and Gully boy. However, the movie has made continuous headlines for being misogynistic and for the extremely violent scenes in the movie. While the loved ones of the actor, have congratulated him for his amazing performance in the movie, family members have spoken in defence of his movie, Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor’s mother, in an interview with Mid Day, said that actors all over the world are free to choose controversial characters for a movie as they make for meaty roles. She elaborated saying that if someone chooses to play a psychotic serial killer, will everyone watching the movie become one? Veteran actors like Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna played grey roles in Amar and Red Rose. Does that mean these roles should be scrapped off?

Neelima Azeem was also quoted as saying that in Hollywood, actors have won Oscars for characters like these. If there is a restriction on making such movies, then films like Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Godfather and Heath Ledger’s Joker (The Dark Knight) have to be scraped off. One needs to understand that Kabir Singh is a movie and not a lecture on morality.

When asked about the issue of violence against women, with special reference to Shahid’s character Kabir Singh nearly raping a women, Nileema replied that as one could see in the movie, Kabir Singh was about to rape her in the dark, but when the light comes on he realizes his folly and throws away the knife. Its a symbolic action in that sense.

Answering questions about the morality of the central character, Kabir Singh, Neelima says that the movie was a hard-hitting one. His story progresses from a brash student at the university to someone who returns home after the death of his grandmother. His attitude results in bringing sufferings in his life. Nileema goes on to say that the film is not glorifying the character but warns people against becoming like Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is a movie and not a lecture on morality.

Few days after the release of the movie, half-brother Ishan Khatter had also taken to his Instagram handle to praise Shahid for his performance in Kabir Singh and talking about the film Ishan had said that everyone should have an opinion and that one may not agree with the other about the same.

