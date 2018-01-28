In his new Instagram post, Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor are looking adorable together. The picture is captioned as 'Happy Sunday' and will definitely bring a smile on your face. Shahid Kapoor, who is recently celebrating the success of 'Padmaavat' also received a great response for his role as Maharawal Ratan Singh in the movie.

Well, Shahid Kapoor and his little angel Misha has come up with this adorable picture to kick-start our Sunday with those beautiful smiles. In his latest post on Instagram, Shahid and Misha are wishing a ‘Happy Sunday’ with an adorable picture. Flaunting her milk teeth, Misha Kapoor’s picture with Shahid is overloaded with cuteness. The little munchkin is looking so pretty that she will make you stare at this endearing picture for more than once. The father-daughter duo is looking directly into the camera, and their eyes are directly sharing their joy and happiness with all of us out there.

Misha, who is little over 1, has got that cute smile from her father for sure. The picture has gathered around 8 lakh views, which was captioned as, “Happy Sunday”. The comment section got instantly filled with several comments praising Misha’s adorable smile and congratulating Shahid Kapoor for the success of ‘Padmaavat’. The picture shows that Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are actually blessed with a little angel who has the power to make the world stand for a while to stare at her cute smile.

Happy Sunday. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

Every now and then, the adorable pictures of the star-kids are making fans go crazy over their cuteness. While Taimur Ali Khan, is breaking the Internet with his adorable looks, the other celebrity kids are also entering the league with their charming looks.