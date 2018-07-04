Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor who was last seen in Shaandaar will be soon seen in Abhishek Saxena’s upcoming project Saroj Ka Rishta, which focuses on the issue of body-shaming in India. The shooting of the romantic-comedy will begin in August this year. The project will be shot across Ghaziabad and Mawana.

Sanah said that she took a year and did theatre to improve and evolve as an actor

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur, who made her big Bollywood debut in Alia Bhatt-Shahid Kapoor starrer Shaandaar, will be next seen in ace filmmaker Abhishek Saxena’s upcoming project Saroj Ka Rishta, which focuses on the issue of body-shaming in India. The shooting of the romantic-comedy will begin in August this year. The project will be shot across Ghaziabad and Mawana. Director Abhishek Saxena in a statement said that the film largely revolves around a father-daughter bond. Sanah Kapur and Kumud Mishra will be playing the lead role and the film will also have a love triangle with two other actors—Randeep Rai and Gaurav Pandey.

The director also said that he being a fat person has realised that body-shaming is not only limited to fat people but it also happens with thin people as well. He explained how only fat people are not the victim of body-shaming but even thin people face the similar issues.

Talking about her role, Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur said that she has already fallen in love with her character and is eagerly waiting to get under the skin the character who is from an entirely different culture. She added that her role has a lot of scope for exploration and is quite mysterious.

The film has been written by Deepak Kapoor Bhardwaj and will go on floor from this month. Talking about casting Sanah, director Abhishek Saxena revealed that after watching her work in Shaandaar he knew that he had found his female lead for his film.

Talking about signing the second film after a gap of one year since her debut film, Sanah said that she took a year and did theatre to improve and evolve as an actor. She also said that she was looking for such a script that when she reads it, she would want to be a part of the film. Sanah recently did a feature film titled Khajoor Pe Atke as well.

