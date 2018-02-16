Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor's Valentine's Day gift to wife Mira Rajput left her impressed so much so that she took to Instagram to post a message for the love of her life. Shahid who is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu failed to celebrate the day of love with Mira but sent her a gift she couldn't stop talking about. Find out what.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot were not able to celebrate the Valentine’s Day, 2018 together due to the actor’s work commitments but he didn’t fail to impress his wife with a gift that is sure to leave you in awe of the couple. Shahid and Mira are undoubtedly one of the most stylish couples in the Bollywood and have marked their presence together at various award shows, chat shows and most recently on the red carpet. Wherever they go they never fail to impress with their spot on dressing sense and equally stunning chemistry that makes them more adorable. On the Valentine’s Day, if you are wondering what Shahid gifted Mira, we will tell you what it was.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a story of her Valentine’s gift from Shahid. A heart-shaped pizza was all that we could spot in the picture but that as per Mira’s story, was enough love from Shahid who she adjudged knows her better than anyone else. The gift seems to be perfect for the fitness freak couple who wouldn’t indulge in pizzas too much but who mind’s a picture of some beautiful cheesy base of happiness. Far from the usual candlelight dinner dates and expensive presents, Shahid and Mira prove that there is more to small things in life than the clichés.

“Guess what I get for Valentines… a picture of a pizza #truelove #heknowsmebest @Shahidkapoor,” Mira wrote in her Instagram story to let the fans know what the actor gifted her on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the picture:

After missing out on the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Shahid and Mira are planning to celebrate the actor’s birthday in a low key affair by organising a Satsang in Amritsar, Punjab. Shahid Kapoor will turn 37 on February 25, 2018 and he has decided to attend a satsang with Meera and rest of the family. The couple who is blessed with a daughter Misha Kapoor wanted to keep up the annual tradition of celebrating birthdays with satsangs.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor after acing Raja Ratan Singh Rawal’s role in Snajay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Padmaavat is shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

In vogue. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:21am PST