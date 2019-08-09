Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently commented on one of his Instagram photos which ruled the internet. Leaving everyone aww, she has shown her love for the actor-husband Shahid Kapoor. Check out her comment below!

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood we have at the moment, always making their fans go Aww with their presence in the award functions, events, movie screenings or even posing together in front of paparazzi. Every time these two give us a major couple goals and we couldn’t stop stare at them when they are together.

In several interviews, we have found Mira secretly revealing the unknown facts about her hot and sexy actor-husband and telling fans what they are not aware of their favourite star. Also, many times we have seen the most-wanted couple taking up their love to the social media sharing their lovely pictures from the vacations, twinning in the same colour clothes, pictures from the event and many more. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage, but the couple fell in love just after their marriage.

This time also Mira couldn’t stop herself from showing her love to the actor as she commented on a photo uploaded by Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram account from his vacations in Switzerland with brother Ishaan Khattar and some close friends. The emojis which Mira commented on Shahid’s charming photo from the road trip is the gesture to show her perfect love for him.

Just not this, Mira also tagged her sister cum friend in the comment section and praised Shahid’s hair. Even we couldn’t deny the fact that Shahid is really looking charismatic in his Switzerland photos and giving us some major vacation goals.

Recently, we have seen Shahid’s powerpack performance in his last film Kabir Singh which did a phenomenal job at the box office becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019. Currently, Shahid is enjoying the natural beauty of Switzerland with his brother and the boys.

