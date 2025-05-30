Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

While some users mocked the luxury pricing, others questioned Mira’s intentions behind the centre. Known for her minimalist style and emphasis on clean living, Mira steps deeper into the world of holistic health following the success of her skincare brand, Akind.

Mira Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has launched her latest business venture — a luxury wellness centre named Dhun, located in Bandra, Mumbai.

Known for her minimalist style and emphasis on clean living, Mira steps deeper into the world of holistic health following the success of her skincare brand, Akind.

Inside Dhun: A Serene 6,000 Sq Ft Wellness Retreat

Shahid Kapoor recently offered fans a glimpse inside Dhun through a video tour. The expansive 6,000-square-foot centre features earthy-toned interiors and soundproof walls, designed to create a peaceful sanctuary.

Mira’s beige co-ord outfit complemented the soothing ambiance, reflecting the brand’s core aesthetic of calm and wellness.

Dhun offers a wide range of high-end treatments catering to modern wellness needs. Highlights include:

60-minute sound healing – ₹7,500

30-minute aura cleansing – ₹10,000

Red light bed therapy (for collagen boosting) – ₹5,500

Aura and chakra scan – ₹10,000

3-minute cryotherapy session – ₹7,000

However, it’s the ₹1.75 lakh “Sleep Reset and Gut Cleanse” program that has stirred widespread conversation online.

Internet Reacts to Mira Kapoor’s High-Priced Wellness Services

Social media users were quick to express skepticism, particularly regarding the steep cost of some offerings. On Reddit, one commenter sarcastically remarked, “No way. My ₹1.75 lakh is going straight into mutual funds—much safer than a sleep reset.” Another joked, “If I spend that much, I won’t be able to sleep from anxiety!” A third user added, “Rich people’s version of wellness is just comedic at this point.”

While some users mocked the luxury pricing, others questioned Mira’s intentions behind the centre.

Comments ranged from, “This is such a waste of resources,” to “She could channel her time and influence into something more impactful.” However, Mira remains committed to her vision and has not publicly responded to the criticism.

Shahid Kapoor Stands by Mira: Family Joins for Dhun’s Inauguration

Despite online trolling, Mira continues to share her passion for wellness. The couple celebrated Akshay Tritiya with a traditional puja at Dhun. Images from the event show Shahid and Mira performing rituals, including breaking coconuts at the entrance, while Shahid’s parents, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, looked on with pride.

With tilaks adorning their foreheads, Mira and Shahid posed together to mark the beginning of this new venture.

While opinions are divided on Dhun’s offerings, Mira Kapoor’s foray into wellness entrepreneurship clearly reflects her long-standing personal commitment to holistic health.