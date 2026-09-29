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Home > Entertainment News > Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

Hansal Mehta’s Shahid, starring Rajkummar Rao as lawyer and human-rights activist Shahid Azmi, is now available on Prime Video. More than a decade after its theatrical release, the National Award-winning film is once again finding a streaming audience.

Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 13:53 IST

Hansal Mehta’s Shahid has returned to the streaming conversation, more than 13 years after its theatrical release. The 2013 film, starring Rajkummar Rao in the title role, is now listed on Prime Video, bringing one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed courtroom and human-rights dramas back to viewers.  The development has also prompted renewed discussion around why a film that won major critical recognition took so long to find a more accessible digital home.

Shahid Is Finally Back On Prime Video

Released in October 2013, Shahid was directed by Hansal Mehta and based on the life of Mumbai lawyer Shahid Azmi, who represented people accused in terrorism-related cases and worked on their legal defence. Rajkummar Rao played Azmi, with the cast also featuring Kay Kay Menon, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Prabhleen Sandhu. The film went on to earn Rao the National Film Award for Best Actor.

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The film had previously appeared on Prime Video as a rental title in 2024, around 11 years after its theatrical release. At the time, Mehta himself questioned why the theatrical version was available only for rent.

Its current availability therefore marks another chapter in the film’s unusually long streaming journey.

The Story Of Shahid Azmi

Shahid follows the journey of Shahid Azmi, from his early years and personal struggles to his decision to become a lawyer and defend people accused of serious crimes.

The film does not simply present him as a lawyer. It focuses on the principle that every accused person deserves due process and legal representation, even when the allegations against them are among the most serious. Azmi was assassinated in 2010 at his Mumbai office. Mehta’s film subsequently turned his life and work into a restrained courtroom drama rather than a conventional hero story.

Why Has Shahid Remained Relevant?

The film’s return to streaming comes at a time when its themes of legal representation, civil liberties and the presumption of innocence continue to generate public debate.

However, questions about why the film remained difficult to access digitally for long periods should be separated from speculation about political motives. There is no verified evidence establishing that its streaming history was caused by a particular political climate or censorship decision.

Mehta’s own comments, meanwhile, have repeatedly highlighted his attachment to the film and the circumstances surrounding its distribution.

Rajkummar Rao’s Performance Became A Career Milestone

For Rao, Shahid was a defining early performance. His portrayal of the lawyer earned him the National Award for Best Actor, while the film established Mehta as a filmmaker interested in stories built around complicated social and moral questions.

More than a decade later, Shahid remains notable not simply because it won awards, but because it attempted to tell the story of a real lawyer through the quieter mechanics of courtrooms, clients, family and conscience.

Now that the film is back on Prime Video, a new generation of viewers has a chance to discover the movie that became one of the most important collaborations between Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao.

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Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside
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Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

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Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

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Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside
Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside
Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside
Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside
Shahid OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s National Award-Winning Film Finally Gets A Streaming Home After 13 Years – Details Inside

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