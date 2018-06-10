Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Shetty and many others attended Congress MLA Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in Mumbai on Sunday, June 10.

Congress leader Baba Siddique threw the most awaited and excited Iftaar party of the year on Sunday, June 10. Where Bollywood celebrities like actor Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Shetty, director Ali Abbas Zafar and many other marked their presence in some eye-catching and attractive attires. The party was held at Taj Land Ends hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The Congress legislator Baba Siddique had helped superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to patch up.

The Congress legislator is a well-known personality and close friend to many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Here are some pictures from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party:

I am excited to see #BabaSiddiqueIftaar2018 where everyone's favorite Salman Khan is also attending @BabaSiddique pic.twitter.com/EEgSOCeNtT — Sagar Parmar ™ (@SagarParmar008) June 10, 2018

Looking Superb Cool

Cant wait to see More celebs On the event !

#BabaSiddiqueIftaar2018

@BabaSiddique pic.twitter.com/lhttieYZhS — ⚔Capt Jack Sparrow⚔ (@ikeshri999) June 10, 2018

#BabaSiddiqueIftaar2018 party is going on and all the big stars of Bollywood has already arrived. The tradition is continuously followed for years . @Riteshdeshmukh has already arrived at the venue pic.twitter.com/Vfl25HWpM5 — Niranjan singh Rathore ™g (@DrunkTroller) June 10, 2018

