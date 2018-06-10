Congress leader Baba Siddique threw the most awaited and excited Iftaar party of the year on Sunday, June 10. Where Bollywood celebrities like actor Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Shetty, director Ali Abbas Zafar and many other marked their presence in some eye-catching and attractive attires. The party was held at Taj Land Ends hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The Congress legislator Baba Siddique had helped superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to patch up. 

The Congress legislator is a well-known personality and close friend to many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. 

Here are some pictures from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party:

