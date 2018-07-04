The King Khan of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan talking about Munna Bhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutt will definitely melt your heart. The video is of Khan talking about Sanju baba who helped him during his Bollywood journey. Zero star was noted saying what Sanjay Dutt told him when he came to rescue Khan in his jeep. He said, "if anyone touches you (Shahrukh), you tell me!"

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biopic is worth watching. Not only the fans but even Bollywood stars can’t stop gushing about Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which is based on the three stages of Sanjay Dutt. From Mr perfectionist Aamir Khan to Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Bollywood is simply in love with Sanju. A video of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on social media where the actor is seen talking about Sanju Baba. The throwback video of Khan reveals some interesting facts about his past. The actor in the video from the show Kaun Banega Crore Pati talks about how Khan first came to Bollywood industry in Mumbai and got into a fight.

He had no friends and even his parents had passed away at that time of his journey to success. He further added that one man came to rescue his life and that was none other than Sanjay Dutt. Munna Bhai MBBS star even told Zero actor was even quoted saying, “if anyone touches you (Shahrukh), you tell me!”

