Suhana Khan is all smiling in her latest photo that has been doing the rounds on social media. Donning a loose striped dress, Suhana looks adorable as she grins at the camera. Suhana has paired the dress with an oversized denim jacket. It has not been long since the actor posted the picture online and it has garnered over thousands of likes. The comment section of the picture is jam-packed with comments for the diva and is it is just impossible to take our eyes off her.

Recently, Shahrukh’s daughter made her modelling debut with a photoshoot for Vogue. Suhana grabbed several headlines and proved that soon she is going to rule the B-town. Ever since she had made her debut to the showbiz, her pictures keep going viral on the Internet. Also, every time Suhana makes an appearance with BFF Ananya Pandey, it also witnesses a lot of heat by the shutterbugs.

Here’s take a look at the recent picture:

Isn’t she looking breathtakingly beautiful? Well, it is not the only picture that stands out in the crowd but her entire Instagram profile holds a series of it. Here’s take a look at some other mesmerising pictures:

